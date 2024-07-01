ADVERTISEMENT

NDRF to inspect flood-prone areas and conduct awareness drive in Erode

Updated - July 01, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will inspect flood-prone areas in the district and conduct awareness among the people from July 1 to 13.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara chaired a meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday with officials from NDRF and various departments. He said teams would inspect the flood-prone areas in the district and also the river banks and conduct awareness among people in hospitals, schools and industries. He asked officials to cooperate with the teams and ensure the administration is prepared to face the monsoon season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US