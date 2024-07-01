NDRF to inspect flood-prone areas and conduct awareness drive in Erode

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will inspect flood-prone areas in the district and conduct awareness among the people from July 1 to 13.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara chaired a meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday with officials from NDRF and various departments. He said teams would inspect the flood-prone areas in the district and also the river banks and conduct awareness among people in hospitals, schools and industries. He asked officials to cooperate with the teams and ensure the administration is prepared to face the monsoon season.