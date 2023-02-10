NDC welcomes revival of trout hatchery in the Nilgiris

February 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has welcomed the revival of trout farm and hatchery in the Nilgiris.

Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the NDC, said, “The first attempt to introduce trout in the Nilgiri hills was made by Dr.Francis Day, a fisheries expert, in 1863. But the trout ova sent from England perished before they could reach Sri Lanka. In 1866, Day imported 6000 ova taking every precaution. The ova were packed in nine tons of ice in the ship journey, carried by train carefully guarded against vibration and carried up from Coimbatore with every precaution to a special hatchery in the government gardens. Eighty per cent of the ova survived, but the effort failed.”

In the next attempt, W.G. McIvor, the founder of the botanical gardens, brought with him from England 15 lake trout fry and successfully hatched them. “The hatchlings were let into the various lakes, streams and rivers. Governor Napier put the first lot into the Ooty lake. A municipal bye-law was passed to protect the hatchings, but the effort was short lived,” he said.

Mr. Dharmalingam said that a series of efforts between 1893 and 1897 to introduce trout also failed, and in 1906, another fresh attempt was made with the help of the Ceylon Fishing Club’s expert H.C.Wilson. Due to a delay in bringing enough ice at Erodem, most of the yearlings died and only 27 of the fish survived, which were let into the Parson’s valley stream. Mr. Wilson, who finally succeeded in introducing trout, later built a hatchery in Avalanche to preserve the fish on the hills.

In 1926, the management of the hatchery was entrusted to Nilgiris Game Association. With the advance in trout cultural techniques and the construction of various hydel reservoirs the hatchery and the trout streams were taken over by the Fisheries Department in 1956, with rainbow and brown trout becoming popular among anglers in the Nilgiris.