NDC submits suggestions for Nilgiris’ recovery

UDHAGAMANDALAM

19 October 2021 23:57 IST

The Nilgiri Documentation Centre (NDC) called on Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam during his visit and presented a copy of the speech of Lord Willingdon, the Governor of Madras, delivered on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Udhagamandalam on June 1, 1923.

“The delegation requested the Governor to be the Patron of the Bicentenary Celebrations of Ootacamund which begins on June 1, 2022,” Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of NDC said in a release.

The NDC also presented the Governor with a list of suggestion for the post COVID-19 recovery of the Nilgiris with a request for the recommendations to be forwarded to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“The suggestions included revision of the Master Plan for the holistic development-cum- conservation of the district, restoring the original purpose of Hill Area Conservation Authority for resolving inter-departmental conflicts of priorities, a futuristic plan for water and drainage, reconstruction of the Municipal Market,” among other suggestions.

The delegation gave the Governor a list of long term opportunities for Public-Private Investments for promotion of tourism in the district.

The opportunities covered investments in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, sports, entertainment and education, the release stated.