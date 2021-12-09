NDC plans to celebrate International Mountain Day

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has called for plans to celebrate International Mountain Day on December 11.

“Two years of COVID-19, six months of monsoon rain, landslides, accidents, economic downturn and business loss, the Nilgiris has gone through all these challenges and still survived. This is what is called Resilience of the Mountains. It is now time to renew, revive and rejoice. What better occasion to do this than the UN declared International Mountain Day on December 11, 2021,” said Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the NDC in a press release.

“The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Sustainable mountain tourism’, highlights how innovative and transformative approaches to mountain tourism can contribute to economic, social and environmental sustainability. Mountain tourism plays a role in valuing the natural and cultural heritage of mountains and mountain peoples, promoting sustainable food systems, and protecting mountain ecosystems and their biodiversity,” he said, calling on “the government, non-governmental agencies, civil society, social and religious organisations, community groups, local media, TV and the press and creative individuals to plan a wide range of events to celebrate the IMD on December 11.”