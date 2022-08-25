NDC criticises lack of transparency over use of road toll and entry taxes in the Nilgiris

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2022 17:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has hit out at a lack of transparency over the usage of road toll and entry taxes levied on vehicles entering the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of NDC, said that in 1993, the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) was established when the Save Nilgiris Campaign (SNC) had suggested collecting a “betterment levy” in the form of a road toll to finance HACA.

“The toll booths that were set up came under criticism from the beginning for misuse. The collections had nothing to do with [financing] HACA,” said Mr. Dharmalingam.

He said that in 2019, when tourist traffic was witnessing a surge, that it was the NDC that suggested an entry tax for vehicles. “Like the toll booths, the entry tax has come under criticism from the beginning. The tax collected under this is strictly meant for facilities for tourists like toilets. But there is no transparency or accountability regarding the amount collected and how it is spent,” alleged Mr. Dharmalingam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nilgiris is one of the few districts where the civil society has been exceptionally active and supportive of the administration. However, there is often no reciprocity from the administration. This results in misuse of good schemes and bad name for the government. Regular consultations and cooperation with local civil society will only enhance the governance in the district,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app