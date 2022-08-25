NDC criticises lack of transparency over use of road toll and entry taxes in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has hit out at a lack of transparency over the usage of road toll and entry taxes levied on vehicles entering the district.

In a statement, Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of NDC, said that in 1993, the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) was established when the Save Nilgiris Campaign (SNC) had suggested collecting a “betterment levy” in the form of a road toll to finance HACA.

“The toll booths that were set up came under criticism from the beginning for misuse. The collections had nothing to do with [financing] HACA,” said Mr. Dharmalingam.

He said that in 2019, when tourist traffic was witnessing a surge, that it was the NDC that suggested an entry tax for vehicles. “Like the toll booths, the entry tax has come under criticism from the beginning. The tax collected under this is strictly meant for facilities for tourists like toilets. But there is no transparency or accountability regarding the amount collected and how it is spent,” alleged Mr. Dharmalingam.

“Nilgiris is one of the few districts where the civil society has been exceptionally active and supportive of the administration. However, there is often no reciprocity from the administration. This results in misuse of good schemes and bad name for the government. Regular consultations and cooperation with local civil society will only enhance the governance in the district,” he added.