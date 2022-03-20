NDC calls for meeting to discuss plans for bicentenary celebrations

March 20, 2022 17:32 IST

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has written to the District Collector seeking a meeting with stakeholders to plan for the bicentenary celebrations. The government recently announced allocation of funds for the celebration to mark 200 years since the colonial exploration of the Nilgiris.

“We request to your good self to call a meeting of the stakeholders at the earliest to impress on them importance and urgency as also to seek their wholehearted cooperation. With the bicentenary inauguration hardly three months away, the top most priority is to clean up Ooty and give it a facelift. This can be done only with the cooperation of all stakeholders,” said Dharmalingam Venugopal, honorary director of the NDC.