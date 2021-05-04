Coimbatore

NDC calls for hosting of virtual flower show this year

With officials from the Department of Horticulture still unsure whether the annual flower show in Udhagamandalam will take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nilgiri Documentation Centre (NDC) has written to DMK Chief M.K. Stalin to hold a “virtual flower show” this year.

Mr. Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the NDC, said that last year too the flower show was held virtually for people across the State to enjoy.

“This year too we appeal to your new government to host a grand virtual flower show this summer,” he said, adding that he hoped that Mr. Stalin would inaugurate the flower show himself this year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2021 12:30:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ndc-calls-for-hosting-of-virtual-flower-show-this-year/article34475282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY