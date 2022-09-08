NDC calls for halt to implementation of Sillahalla project in the Nilgiris

Honorary director of the Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) Venugopal Dharmalingam has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to halt the implementation of the Sillahalla Pumped Storage Scheme in the Nilgiris, as he alleged that work on the project was being undertaken without public hearings or the mandatory Environment Impact Analysis (EIA) being undertaken.

“The ₹7000 crore Sillahalla Pumped Storage Scheme in Nilgiris was taken up by Tangedco during the previous AIADMK government in 2020 without undertaking the mandatory EIA and public hearings. There was a huge public outcry from environmentalists and affected people which resulted in the mega project being put on hold. An all party resolution was also passed to reconsider the project in the long term interest of the district,” said Mr. Venugopal Dharmalingam from the NDC.

Tangedco has again taken up the Stage I of the project at a cost of ₹4,950 crore without first undertaking the EIA and the public hearings as required by the Expert Appraisal Committee of the centre, he alleged.

The NDC stated that the unprecedented heavy rain in the district was not an exception, but an indication of the future of erratic weather, he said, adding that landslip-prone areas and soil erosion have increased across the Nilgiris. “The widespread and indiscriminate widening of the ghat roads undertaken by the previous government is already showing signs of danger. The State government is on a war footing to increase the tree cover. There is also an urgent call to seek a report on the geological stability of the district from the Geological Survey of India before any major development work is taken up,” he said.

He added that under these conditions, that it was concerning that the Tangedco had taken up this project without public hearings or an EIA, stating that it was also unclear if the necessary clearances for not harming forests and wildlife had been obtained.

“Therefore, the Chief Minister should intervene at this critical juncture to direct Tangedco to follow the due process and undertake the mandatory EIA and public hearings and also to obtain the necessary clearances from the authorities concerned. Failure to do so will be damaging to the government,” he said.