Nilgiris Documentation Centre calls for due process of tendering for the proposed Nilgiris history museum

April 27, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nilgiris Documentation Centre (NDC) has called for a due process of tendering for concept, design, content and cost should be followed for the proposed Nilgiris History Museum. Nilgiri history is now of international importance and recent findings have established growing Dravidian links to the hills.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced in the last session of the assembly that it would set up a Heritage Museum at the Resource Centre for Tribal Culture (RCTC) building at Ooty at a cost of ₹10 crore.

There is already a government museum at Ooty which is popular among the visitors. A Tribal Museum is functioning at the Tribal Research Centre near Ooty for many years. A Local History Museum is also functioning at the Sullivan Memorial at Kotagiri, pointed out Dharmalingam Venugopal of NDC.

Under the circumstances it is not clear what will be the focus of the proposed museum. There are no details available regarding the concept, scope and focus of the museum. Transparency is of foremost importance in setting up a public museum of this nature, he added.

Since the existing museums are more focused on the tribal history of the district, the proposed museum should focus on the larger aspects of the district such as its prehistory, geology, ecology, colonial history, post independence developments, economy and future prospects.

Nilgiriology has emerged as an international subject researched by scholars from all over the world. The proposed museum should reflect the international importance and significance of the district. It should not be a mere amusement museum.

Mountain museums are a separate genre and each museum should have a general mountain component and a specific local component. The design and presentation of the mountain museums are also different from other museums. Therefore, national and international expertise is essential for the proposed museum.