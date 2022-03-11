NCSK chairperson inspects health camp in Coimbatore

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson M. Venkatesan on Friday inspected the medical camp that the Coimbatore Corporation had organised for conservancy workers at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

A release from the Corporation said the civic body had recently started the medical camp with full body check up for all its 1,500 conservancy workers at 30 workers a day. Doctors with specialisation in various branches of medicine at the Hospital would check the workers and refer them for further treatment, if necessary.

After interacting with the workers, Mr. Venkatesan asked the Corporation officials to ensure that contractors who had engaged the workers to work on behalf of the civic body provided them with life insurance cover and paid at least the minimum wage fixed by the district administration.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, and City Health Officer D.M. Satheesh Kumar were present during the inspection.