NCSC seeks report from SP on alleged assault at Makkal Sabha

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked the Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police to submit facts and information on the alleged assault on five persons at the Makkal Gram Sabha in which DMK president M.K. Stalin participated, near Thondamuthur here, on January 2.

The commission has sought the report from SP Ara. Arularasu based on a petition filed by S.T. Kalyanasundaram, president of Aathi Tamizhar Peravai. The petition said five persons, including three women, were attacked by persons who attended the meeting.

The notice issued by NCSC on Thursday also asked the SP to state what action was taken on the allegations, and submit the report within 15 days.

According to officials with the rural police, a case was registered under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act a few days after the incident.

The five persons had alleged that DMK workers assaulted them for raising a question during the meeting. The DMK had alleged that the five persons were AIADMK workers who came to the meeting with an intention to disrupt it.

