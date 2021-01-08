NCSC seeks report from SP on alleged assault at Makkal Sabha

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked the Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police to submit facts and information on the alleged assault on five persons at the Makkal Gram Sabha in which DMK president M.K. Stalin participated, near Thondamuthur here, on January 2.
The commission has sought the report from SP Ara. Arularasu based on a petition filed by S.T. Kalyanasundaram, president of Aathi Tamizhar Peravai. The petition said five persons, including three women, were attacked by persons who attended the meeting.
The notice issued by NCSC on Thursday also asked the SP to state what action was taken on the allegations, and submit the report within 15 days.
According to officials with the rural police, a case was registered under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act a few days after the incident.
The five persons had alleged that DMK workers assaulted them for raising a question during the meeting. The DMK had alleged that the five persons were AIADMK workers who came to the meeting with an intention to disrupt it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath