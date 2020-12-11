NCSC seeks report from Collector, SP on new wall at Nadur

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought from the Coimbatore District Collector and Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police facts and information on the new wall that has come up at Nadur, near Mettupalayam, where a wall collapse killed 17 persons on December 2, 2019.

The report was sought based on a complaint lodged by Kovai Marx, State general secretary of Tamil Puligal Katchi. Mr. Marx, in his complaint, had alleged that the new wall that had come in place of the collapsed wall was a ‘wall of discrimination’. The petitioner wanted the new wall demolished and S. Sivasubramaniam, on whose land the old wall existed and the wall had come up, arrested under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The notice dated December 2 has directed the Collector and the SP to submit facts, information and action taken on Marx’s allegations within 15 days from the receipt of the notice.