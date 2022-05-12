NCSC seeks report from CMCH Dean
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought the Dean of the Coimbatore Government Hospital (CMCH) to submit the facts and information and the action taken on the allegation that conservancy workers were assured of minimum wages and basic amenities.
In a letter dated May 11, the NCSC sent a letter to the Dean based on a petition submitted by Samuga Neethi Katchi leader N. Panneerselvam. The letter said NCSC decided to investigate/inquire into the allegations raised by Mr. Panneerselvam in his petition dated April 25. The Commission asked the Dean to submit the facts and information and the action taken on the allegation/matters to the undersigned within 15 days of the receipt of the notice.
