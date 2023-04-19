NCSC asks Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner to appear before it

April 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) recently issued a notice to the Corporation Commissioner to appear for a hearing in Chennai on Thursday.

Vice-Chairman of NCSC Arun Halder has scheduled a hearing on April 20 at 2.15 p.m. in the Tamil Nadu State guest house in Chennai to discuss a case regarding reinstatement on compassionate grounds.

“It may please be noted that... Vice Chairman [of] NCSC will meet only the designated officials and not any deputees. The individual petitioner may officially be permitted /informed to attend the hearing,” the Commission said in a letter, dated April 18, to the Corporation Commissioner.

5% rebate in property tax for advance payment

The Coimbatore Corporation has announced a 5% rebate in property tax, if the payment is done in advance under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998.

“Five per cent property tax payable by an assessee, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000, shall be granted as an incentive to those who have paid the property tax within 30 days from the date of commencement of the financial year’s half-year [i.e from October],” the civic body said in a release.

The half-year of a financial year for tax begins on April 1 and September 1.