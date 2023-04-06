NCPCR plans to establish Bench in Coimbatore to hold sittings, act on complaints

April 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) plans to establish its Bench in Coimbatore to hold sittings and act on complaints, its Member R.G. Anand said on Thursday.

Mr. Anand who inspected the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore as part of inspections of such facilities in the Southern States, said the proposed Bench would function on the lines of the one established in Ramanathapuram district.

The NCPCR Member expressed satisfaction over the maintenance of the Juvenile Observation Home in the district that also serves the neighbouring districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Nilgiris.

The ‘Project Pallikoodam’ being implemented in Coimbatore district by the police department has led to higher awareness level among people, he said, citing the prevention of about 250 child marriages.

Accompanied by Coimbatore Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, and other senior officials, Mr. Anand appreciated the efforts taken by the district administration and the police department for the clean environment.

The Juvenile Observation Homes were being monitored through the Monitoring App for Seamless Inspection (MASI) for real-time monitoring of the Child Care Institutions developed by NCPCR, to keep a tab of the inspections and visits by officials.

The inspection of the Homes followed complaints received by the NCPCR about religious conversions and drug abuse.

Mr. Anand advocated strict action against those spreading rumours through social media about issues related to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for MBBS admission.

The State government had been cooperating well with the NCPCR, he said.

Mr. Anand also said implementation of Joint Action Plan by NCPCR to prevent drug use in Juvenile Reform Home was on the anvil in association with Narcotics Control Bureau. The JAP involves conduct of review meetings by the police department to plug the supply points of drugs.