NCPCR Chairman instructs police to submit report on allegations of minor being handcuffed in Kotagiri

November 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo conducted an inquiry against police personnel who allegedly handcuffed a minor victim of sexual abuse before being produced in front of a judge in Kotagiri.

Media reports alleged that the victim was handcuffed by a woman constable attached to the All Woman Police Station in Udhagamandalam. However, police officials denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kanoongo, who was in Kotagiri to take part in a special awareness camp on protecting child rights, spoke to reporters after the event where he received over 200 petitions from residents. Mr. Kanoongo said he had taken notice of the allegations made against the police personnel and that he had conducted an inquiry with the investigating officer. He also said that he had spoken to the victim, and that the police would have to submit a detailed report on the issue to the NCPCR.

Nilgiris

