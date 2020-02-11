nCoV: govt. headquarters hospital inspected for preparedness

Director of Health and Family Welfare V.P. Hari Sundari inspected the medical preparedness at the district headquarters hospital here in view of the novel coronavirus threat.

Dr. Hari Sundari, who is also the monitoring officer of novel coronavirus in the State, inspected the hospital to assess the medical preparedness and the sanitation maintained. Dr. Sundari also inspected the family health centre in the town and the community health centre in Kaveripattinam.

At the hospital, Dr.Sundari reviewed the preventive measures put in place as standard precautions in the face of any pandemic. The hospital was inspected for availability of disinfectants and safety masks within the premises.

Further, the district’s monitoring team for coronavirus was also asked on the monitoring done on persons who had travelled to China and returned in the recent past.

As a precautionary measure for the public, the Director laid out the standard rules of hygiene including hand wash at least 15 times a day and seek medical help in the event of fever, cough, fatigue, and cold. Also, persons with cold and cough were advised to cover their mouths with handkerchief while sneezing and coughing to ensure there was no spread of any strain of virus in general.

Dr. Sundari also urged the public to consume coconut water and porridge adequately if taken ill. Later, she had consultations with the district administration under the aegis of Collector S.Prabhakar.