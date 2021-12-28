NCLP to reopen special centres for rescued child workers

COIMBATORE

28 December 2021 18:51 IST

After almost two years, children in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts who were at the risk of getting into employment or were working for livelihood, will now get an opportunity to join schools.

The National Child Labour Project is all set to reopen its special centres in the two districts to help rescued child workers join mainstream schools.

D.V. Vijayakumaar, project director of NCLP, told The Hindu that a survey was conducted in the two districts. Though it is yet to be completed in Coimbatore city, 10 to 14 special centres will be reopened in the beginning of next month to rehabilitate almost 250 children. Preparatory works are on to reopen the centres.

The special centres were closed during the lockdown last year. Now, the Central government has revised the norms and has introduced new mandates. A special centre should operate only for six months to two years and the children in it should be enrolled in regular schools during this period. A child who attends the special centre for at least 18 days in a month will get ₹400 a month as stipend. The amount will be credited in their bank accounts by the government directly. Further, attendance at the centres is online and it will close by 11 a.m. every day.

In Coimbatore, almost all the children identified are from other States and their parents are working at industries or commercial establishments here.

Among the places where the special centres are planned are Thondamuthur, Negamam and Pollachi, he said.