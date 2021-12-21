NCF wins grant for human-elephant conflict mitigation project in Valparai

Coimbatore

21 December 2021 22:50 IST

The Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) has received the strategic partnership grant of ₹35 lakh from the Habitats Trust for its project to apply technology to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Valparai region of Coimbatore district.

A release from the Habitats Trust said human-elephant conflict was a serious conservation issue with regard to the conservation of Asian elephants.

The release said the inevitable dependency of 70,000 people and 120 elephants over space and resources in the Valparai had led to frequent incidents of conflict.

Advertising

Advertising

Warning systems

“NCF has been researching this scenario and with the help of relevant stakeholders, they have implemented simple, unique and participative mobile-based early warning systems - bulk SMS, voice call alerts and GSM based alert system - to facilitate people to avoid fatal encounters with elephants. The technology along with awareness and sensitization programmes aims to create a win-win situation for elephants and people and facilitate co-existence in the region,” the release said.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies and founder of the Habitats Trust, announced the recipients of the Habitats Trust Grants 2021 on Monday.

Strategic partnership grant, lesser-known habitats grant, lesser-known species grant and conservation hero grant are the four grants announced under the Habitats Trust Grants annually.