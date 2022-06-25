NCC Naval Wing established

A Naval Wing of NCC was established at the Naval Children School, Coimbatore for the first time on Saturday. It will function under the 2(TN) NCC Naval Unit Madurai.

The unit’s raising ceremony was held on the school premises. A total of 25 junior division cadets, 13 boys and 12 girls, have been enrolled for the first batch.

A Guard of Honour was given to chief guest Commodre Ashok Rai, VSM, Commanding Officer and Station Commander, Coimbatore.

In keeping with the true spirit of joint manship, the heads of the army and air force units located at Coimbatore also attended the function. The function included inspection of the platoons, march-past by the platoons followed by an oath-taking ceremony. One troop each from the army wing and air force wing participated in the function.

Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, Commandant AFAC, Colonel Naidu, Group Commander NCC Coimbatore, Lieutenant Commander Belliappa AP, Officer Commanding 2(TN) NCC Naval Unit Madurai and others took part.