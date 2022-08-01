‘NCC Nagar for Coimbatore cadets on the cards’

NCC Deputy Director General Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi inspects group headquarters and units in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Deputy Director General of National Cadet Corps Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi said plans were on to acquire land for setting up NCC Nagar in Coimbatore .

On his visit to the NCC Headquarters, Coimbatore Division, for an annual inspection of group headquarters and NCC units, Commodore Rastogi said that 5 to 10 acres would be needed [for a new training arena with firing and obstacle ranges]. Group Commander Col L.C.S. Naidu has located land at the Bharathiar University. He said that he would visit the site and weigh the possibilities.

On the issue that no new uniforms have been supplied to Naval and Air Force cadets in the past two years, he said, “Director General has indicated to us that uniforms are centrally procured and a finite number of uniforms supplied to all cadets.”

“When DG visited us in Chennai last week, he said some amount would be allotted for procuring uniform. We have distributed some of this to the group headquarters as of now.”

He stated that State’s directorate does very well at the national level and that Coimbatore headquarters has been the biggest contributor having won many inter-group contests.

Commodore Rastogi told the reporters he has asked the cadets to focus on NCC’s nationwide flagship campaign ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’, to clean sea shores rivers, lakes and other water bodies and raise awareness among the public. “NCC Group headquarters [in Coimbatore] covers eight districts. We have about 25,000 cadets,” he said.

“Cadet strength can only increase if the offices of Armed Forces and the PI [Probationary Instructor] strength increases,” he said. “The biggest contribution of NCC is through these. We have requested our headquarters to increase their number of Naval, Air Force and PI staff,” he said.