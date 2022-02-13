Coimbatore

NCC conducts exam

Coimbatore A total of 118 cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from three schools participated in the ‘A’ certificate examination which was held at Mettupalayam recently. A release said that the examination comprised a written examination for 350 marks and practical examination for 100 marks.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2022 6:02:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ncc-conducts-exam/article65038050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY