NCC conducts exam
Coimbatore A total of 118 cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from three schools participated in the ‘A’ certificate examination which was held at Mettupalayam recently. A release said that the examination comprised a written examination for 350 marks and practical examination for 100 marks.
