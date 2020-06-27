NCC cadets to assist district administration

27 June 2020 23:05 IST

Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from Coimbatore district on Saturday stepped in to assist the administration in monitoring the COVID-19 lockdown.

At check-posts

About 75 cadets were roped in for the initiative initially and they will be involved in checking the e-passes at the district border check-posts and regulating traffic in the city, said Lt. Col. Girish Parthan, Officer Commanding, 2 Tamil Nadu Battery of Coimbatore NCC Group.

“Now, we have got the first lot of volunteers. As and when the strength increases, more volunteers will be enlisted,” he said.

Lt. Col. Parthan, who is also the nodal officer for COVID-19 relief activities for the district, noted that there are about 22,000 NCC cadets from various colleges in the district.

Those volunteering for the duty will have an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.

The cadets will check the e-passes at four check-posts located at Karumathampatti, Sulur, K.G. Chavadi and Annur and assist the traffic police in regulating the vehicle movement.

The programme titled ‘Exercise NCC Yogdan’ is being carried out in all the eight districts under the Coimbatore NCC Group – Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri – as per the directions of Group Commander Col. L.C.S. Naidu, he said.