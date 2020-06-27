NCC cadets to assist district administration

Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from Coimbatore district on Saturday stepped in to assist the administration in monitoring the COVID-19 lockdown.
At check-posts
About 75 cadets were roped in for the initiative initially and they will be involved in checking the e-passes at the district border check-posts and regulating traffic in the city, said Lt. Col. Girish Parthan, Officer Commanding, 2 Tamil Nadu Battery of Coimbatore NCC Group.
“Now, we have got the first lot of volunteers. As and when the strength increases, more volunteers will be enlisted,” he said.
Lt. Col. Parthan, who is also the nodal officer for COVID-19 relief activities for the district, noted that there are about 22,000 NCC cadets from various colleges in the district.
Those volunteering for the duty will have an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.
The cadets will check the e-passes at four check-posts located at Karumathampatti, Sulur, K.G. Chavadi and Annur and assist the traffic police in regulating the vehicle movement.
The programme titled ‘Exercise NCC Yogdan’ is being carried out in all the eight districts under the Coimbatore NCC Group – Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri – as per the directions of Group Commander Col. L.C.S. Naidu, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath