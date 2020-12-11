NCC cadets participate in plogging in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

11 December 2020 23:58 IST

As part of the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign

About 200 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Coimbatore participated in a plogging event on Race Course Road on Friday as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign.

Plogging involves jogging and collecting plastic waste to raise awareness on cleanliness.

A release said that the cadets studying in various schools and colleges were from two NCC units namely 5 (Tamil Nadu) Girls Battalion and 6 (Tamil Nadu) Medical Company. The cadets also raised slogans and distributed pamphlets to the public on the importance of cleanliness.

Coimbatore NCC Group Commander Col. L.C.S. Naidu witnessed the event, while Commanding Officer of the two units Col. B.R. Satish led the cadets.

Associate NCC Officers from the respective educational institutions and the NCC Unit Army Staff members also participated. About 50 kg plastic waste was collected at the end of the event, according to the release.

Swachhta Pakhwada is a fortnight campaign by the NCC from December 1 to 15 aimed at raising awareness about “Clean and Green India,” the release said.