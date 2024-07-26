NCC cadets of SRKV celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas with retd. Lt. Col R.V. Giri

The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated on Friday by Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science by organising an interface between NCC cadets and Lt. Col. R.V. Giri, Chief Instructor (Retd.), Training Battalion, Army Medical Corps Training Centre, Lucknow.

Commissioned during January 1984, the retired Military official, a recipient of GOC (General Officer Comanding-in-Chiefs) Commendation card and COAS (Chief of Army Staff) Commendation card, elaborated on the pre-Independence political backdrop to enable the listeners to have a fuller grasp of the circumstances leading to the 1999 Kargil War, when he was posted in Kashmir Valley.

A participant of the 1971 Bangaldesh war, the senior-level former Army officer drew from his experiences spanning a little over 37 years to orient the students on varied career avenues in the military: Army, Navy and Airforce. College Principal A. Muthusamy presided over.

R. Sridhar, Director, Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya; V. Neelakantan, NCC Officer, and M. Jaikumar, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Computer Applications, also took part in the celebrations.

