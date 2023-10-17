HamberMenu
NCC cadets attend attachment camp at Wellington

October 17, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
NCC cadets at an attachment camp organised by the Madras Regimental Centre at the Ava Hill in Wellington in the Nilgiris.

NCC cadets at an attachment camp organised by the Madras Regimental Centre at the Ava Hill in Wellington in the Nilgiris. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 51 senior division NCC cadets attended an attachment camp organised by the Madras Regimental Centre at Ava Hill in Wellington in the Nilgiris district.

The cadets took part in a rigorous training programme that encompassed military subjects and adventure training under the guidance of NCC officers — Lieutenants S. Vijay and Manoj Prabhakar— as well as a dedicated team from the MRC. A press release from the MRC said that the cadets, selected from NCC Directorate Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry as well as Andaman and and Nicobar, representing various schools and colleges, took part in rock climbing, trekking and obstacle course challenges.

