NCB nabs Kenyan national in Namakkal

Published - November 05, 2024 05:45 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Chennai arrested a Kenyan national in Namakkal district on Monday.

A team of NCB officials visited a house in Annai Sathya Nagar near Pallipalayam, where two Kenyan nationals were residing. After conducting inquiries, the officials detained one of them for further investigation.

According to Namakkal police, they were not informed in advance about the NCB raid. “The NCB officials stated they were searching for a Kenyan national named Kingsley in connection with a drug smuggling case. Kingsley’s wife and her friend Nerdu were residing in the rented house. In an effort to apprehend Kingsley, the officials detained Nerdu for questioning,” a senior police official reported.

