NCB detains two Nigerians in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

19 July 2021 00:27 IST

Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained two Nigerians at Coimbatore Railway Station on Sunday.

The two foreigners were said to have been carrying around 2.5 kg of a contraband.

Sources in the know of the development said that NCB sleuths from Madurai came to Coimbatore and detained the two Nigerians based on specific intelligence.

The NCB team questioned the two Nigerians, who have been staying in Tiruppur, at the office of the Railway Protection Force.

Sources added that more details about the foreigners could be revealed after detailed questioning.