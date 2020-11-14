Naxal Special Division, organisations celebrate Deepavali in tribal settlements

The Coimbatore Anti-Corruption Movement Trust, the Naxal Special Division (NSD) of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police and Nizhal Maiyam, a non-governmental organisation, celebrated Deepavali at two tribal settlements on Thursday.

The members visited tribal settlements at Chinnarpathy within the limits of the Aliyar police station and Keel Poonachi within the limits of the Kadambarai police station.

Based on instructions from Coimbatore rural superintendent of police Ara Arularasu, the NSD team coordinated the activities with the support of the Forest Department.

The NSD team and the Forest Department staff conducted an awareness session on elephant trampling for residents of the two settlements. Lunch was also provided for the residents.

N.K. Velu, former Additional Superintendent of Police (DVAC) and managing trustee of the Coimbatore Anti-Corruption Movement Trust, said that blankets, monkey caps, sweets and other articles were distributed to the residents of the two settlements.

He said that the trust functions under the Coimbatore unit of Anti-Corruption Movement, which is headquartered in Chennai.