Naval Command chief visits INS Agrani

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command (SNC), visited INS Agrani, Coimbatore, the leadership and management training establishment of the Indian Navy, on Saturday.

During the visit, Rear Admiral George inspected the guard of honour and reviewed the progress of development of training infrastructure in INS Agrani. He inaugurated a wastewater treatment plant in the sailors’ residential area on the campus.

He also visited the Madukkarai camp site where he attended a campfire. He interacted with sailor trainees where he highlighted the important role played by the unit in imparting leadership and management skills to the sailors of the Indian Navy, said a release issued by INS Agrani.

Rear Admiral George was accompanied by Kavita Antony, vice-president of the Navy Wives’ Welfare Association, Southern Region.Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, and senior officers were present.