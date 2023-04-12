Naval band performs at Kumaraguru institutions in Coimbatore

April 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 50-member Indian Naval Band lifted the spirits with an enthralling musical performance in front of a diverse audience at Kumaraguru campus on Wednesday. The band has been entertaining audience and boosting morale for decades. Their performances are a testament to the power of music to bring people together.

Under Lieutenant Commander Aldrin D Alexander, the deputy conductor of this ensemble, the band could relate closely to its audience and made every effort to incorporate different forms and textures of music embodying India’s abiding characteristic of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

Assisted by M Anthony Raj, Master Chief Petty Officer, Musician II, the band attempted some of the popular film songs for the first time, which effectively connected them to the audience.

The Indian Naval band fulfils a pivotal role in a variety of official events, including Change of Command ceremonies, Commissioning / Decommissioning ceremonies, Passing-Out Parades and other notable functions.

