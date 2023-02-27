ADVERTISEMENT

Nature walk excites students, teachers in Coimbatore

February 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students taken on nature walk as part of Kids for Tigers Programme.

A group of 50 students and teachers from various schools in the city were on a nature walk in forest areas. The walk was part of the Kids for Tigers programme.

The programme, initiated by Sanctuary Nature Foundation and organised by Environment Conservation Group and supported by the Forest Department, was aimed to educate students on the importance of conserving the environment. The students were given a brief introduction by experts from the Forest Department and.

The students were taken to various parts of the forest, with expert guides pointing out the different species of flora and fauna that were present in the area.

One of the highlights of the walk was a visit to a stream, where students were able to observe the power and beauty of nature up close.

Commenting on the walk, a science teacher said, “We are thrilled to have been able to provide our students with this incredible opportunity to connect with nature. We hope that this experience will inspire them to become stewards of the environment and to take an active role in protecting our planet” Speaking about her experience, a student said “It was amazing to see the different kinds of plants and animals that live in the forest.”

CONNECT WITH US