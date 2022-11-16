Nature enthusiasts seek special status for Siruvani hills for its rich biodiversity

November 16, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The sighting of Maculate Lancer, a butterfly species recorded for the first time in Coimbatore Forest Division, in Siruvani foothills in a recent survey has once again reiterated the demand by Nature enthusiasts to accord special status to the biodiversity hotspot.

Falling under Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division, Siruvani hills is home to a variety of flora and fauna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Systematic surveys have found that Siruvani hills is a super-hotspot of butterflies as 248 (75%) out of 328 butterfly species found in Tamil Nadu have been recorded here. The Western Ghats hill range is also home to large varieties of birds - residents and migrants.

In 2020, The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) sought the Forest Department to declare Siruvani hills as butterfly hotspot, which is home to butterflies from six families — Swallowtails, Whites and Yellows, Brush-footed butterflies, Blues, Metalmarks and Skippers.

“In Coimbatore Forest Division, Siruvani hills has some of the unique varieties such as Malabar Banded Swallowtail, Malabar banded peacock, Plain Puffin, Short-banded Sailer, Large Four-lineblue, Dark Ceylon, Six-line blue and Bicolour Ace. H. Theivaprakasham’s sighting of Abnormal Silverline from Siruvani hills is the only record of the species in the entire Tamil Nadu,” said TNBS president A. Pavendhan.

Butterflies from the Brush-footed butterflies family are dominant in Siruvani hills and Nilgiri Tiger, Malabar Tree Nymph and Tawny Rajah to name a few. “We, nature enthusiasts, have reiterated our request to the Forest Department after the recent butterfly and bird survey in Coimbatore Forest Division,” Mr. Pavendhan said.

Trending

According to P.R. Selvaraj, president of the Coimbatore Nature Society, Siruvani hills has all the potential for a special status, considering its richness in biodiversity.

“The place is home to a large variety of resident and migratory birds and some of them are endemic to the Western Ghats. Siruvani hills is among the top places in Coimbatore district with high species variety. The place, already being a protected forest, is an advantage for authorities to implement further conservation efforts,” he said.

Siruvani hills comprise dry deciduous forest, moist deciduous forest and western tropical evergreen forest at elevations ranging between 800 MSL and 1,800 MSL. Popular tourism spot Kovai Courtallam waterfall is also located inside the forest.

A senior Forest Department official said that the demand from the nature enthusiasts would be conveyed to the higher-ups in the Department.