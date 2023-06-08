Nature enthusiasts raise concern over methods used to chase crop raider elephant Baahubali of Mettupalayam 

June 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Baahubali, a wild elephant known for entering villages around Mettupalayam, near Coimbatore, to raid crops, continues to be chased by people and Forest Department staff with firecrackers in violation of a direction from the Madras High Court in 2021, nature enthusiasts have alleged.

Two farmers are accused of hurling firecrackers at the elephant when it entered a farm near Mettupalayam two days ago. They also allegedly shot stones at the elephant using a scare gun made of PVC pipe, which is designed to be used as a hooter.

“The farmers were called and questioned about the incident. The device they used to scare the elephant has been seized,” said a Forest Department official.

Though the PVC scare gun is designed to scare wild animals with the loud bang, when damp calcium carbide stone reacts to the trigger of an LPG stove lighter, the farmers are accused of using stones in the device to hit the elephant.

The farmers were also warned not to use firecrackers at wild elephants. In January 2021, the High Court had directed the department not to use firecrackers on elephants to chase them back into forests as it could cause injury to them. However, the department continues to use firecrackers.

A nature enthusiast from the region said there was extensive use of firecrackers to drive out wild elephants before the High Court direction came. But, the practice is still continued and often these firecrackers and rockets fall on elephants.

“Baahubali has got accustomed to the method and it is no longer scared of firecrackers. The elephant did not move when firecrackers were hurled at it by farmers at Nellithurai, a few days back. But, it charged at them when stones were fired at the elephant using the PVC scare gun. Already, there is a doubt about the elephant’s left eye’s vision,” he said.

A member of a non-governmental organisation into nature conservation wanted the Forest Department to appoint more staff for large forest ranges like Mettupalayam where incidents of negative human – elephant interactions are high. Farmers chase elephants in their own ways when there is a delay in staff reaching the spot.

A veterinarian opined that the condition of the elephant’s eye could be confirmed only after examining it after tranquilising the animal. However, treatment like a surgery could also put the tusker’s health at risk as infections could occur due to typical elephant behaviour such as dust bathing and spraying water.

Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian said there was no plan to capture or translocate the wild elephant, that is not known to have attacked people, as of now. In 2021, the department had attempted to tranquillise and radio-collar the elephant.

