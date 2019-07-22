Nature enthusiasts begin reviving Singalandapuram Lake

Students, senior citizens and nature enthusiasts have embarked on a mission to restore 70-acre Singalandapuram Lake to its old glory.

The Singalandapuram Lake near Rasipuram is one of the largest lakes in the region and a mjor water source the area. However, due to poor rain and release of sewage into the Lake, the lake has dried up and Semma Karuvalam trees have grown up here.

Various green organisations such as Wakeourlake.org, Pasumai Namakkal and other organisations have joined hands to revive the Lake. Superintendent of Police for Namakkal Ara.Arularasu inaugurated the desilt and renovation works on Sunday.

Talking about the revival plans, Saravanan Thiyagarajan, Founder of ‘Wake our Lake’ said the Lake has dried up due to poor rain and there has been thick growth of Semmai Karuvalam trees. “We would be first removing the Semmai Karuvalam trees and later we would form small islands on which native saplings would be planted in Miyawaki method.” He added that sewage released to the lake would be treated with bamboos, vettiver plants. Besides, the nature enthusiasts are planning to set up a walkers’ track. They are also planning to approach government to help them clear encroachments in the water channels to the lake.