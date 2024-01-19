ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Nature Conservation Society brings out wildlife calendar

January 19, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

S. Ramasubramaninan (second right), Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, releasing the wildlife calendar of Nature Conservation Society, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A wildlife calendar brought out by the Coimbatore Nature Conservation Society (NCS) for the year 2024 was released on Friday. S. Ramasubramaninan, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), released the calendar that features the wildlife in the Western Ghats. The calendar also marks days of ecological importance. Photographs used in the calendar were taken by wildlife photographer R. Nidhyan Maniyarasu and J. Anas Ahamed. NCS president N.I. Jalaluddin said the calendar was designed to create awareness among the general public and school students about the importance of wildlife, birds, nature and water bodies. ATR biologist J. Peter Prem Chakravarthy, CNS member I.J. Askar Ahamed and Forest Department officials were present.

