January 19, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A wildlife calendar brought out by the Coimbatore Nature Conservation Society (NCS) for the year 2024 was released on Friday. S. Ramasubramaninan, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), released the calendar that features the wildlife in the Western Ghats. The calendar also marks days of ecological importance. Photographs used in the calendar were taken by wildlife photographer R. Nidhyan Maniyarasu and J. Anas Ahamed. NCS president N.I. Jalaluddin said the calendar was designed to create awareness among the general public and school students about the importance of wildlife, birds, nature and water bodies. ATR biologist J. Peter Prem Chakravarthy, CNS member I.J. Askar Ahamed and Forest Department officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.