Nature camp held in Ooty

March 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A four-day ‘Nature Camp’, organised by the Forest Department and the Longwood Shola Watchdog Committee, was held at Long wood Shola Eco Interpretation Centre, Kotagiri, recently.

In a release, K.J. Raju, secretary of the Longwood Shola Watchdog Committee, said around 300 students participated in the programme. “The camp ended with the ‘Dr.Jeevanandam Memorial Lecture’, in memory of the noted environmentalist from Erode who dedicated his life for the protection of the Nilgiris biosphere,” said Mr. Raju.

Also present at the event was Siva, Ranger Officer, Kotagiri Range, Vinopap, Regional Field Director, Care Trust, enin, Director, Madras Christian Community College and Viveganandan, Forester, the release added. They also participated as resource persons during the camp. The lectures delivered at the Longwood Shola interpretation centre were aimed at increasing awareness among children on climate change and global warming, impact of plastics on ecology, wild life conservation and other topics of environmental significance.

The lectures focused on carbon-dioxide emissions, with warnings of a potential future increase in temperature of up to 1.25 degrees Celsius. Chandrasaker Das, Field Researcher, Keystone Foundation, Kotagiri, also spoke at the event. The students also helped remove exotic plant species in the Longwood Shola that were impacting native biodiversity and took part in a trek inside the forest.

