Natural gas pipeline laying work under way at Thiruvagoundanur in Salem

Under the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, natural gas pipeline laying work are under way at Thiruvagoundanur in Salem City.

To achieve the 15% target of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix by 2030, the Union Government is expanding the CGD network across the country. In Salem district, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is in-charge of providing domestic piped natural gas (D-PNG) connections. The work for CGD started in 2019 in the district and was halted due to COVID-19 in 2020. In 2021, the work resumed. On May 23, 2023, the first liquified natural gas (LNG) hub was inaugurated at Mohan Nagar Steel Plant. Residents of Mohan Nagar received piped natural gas. After that, work expanded to other areas of the city.

Officials attached to the IOCL said that the main pipelines (steel) have been laid through national and state highways in the city for 28 km. From this main pipeline, to supply natural gas to the residents, until Monday, August 19, 2024, the medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) pipes were laid for 170 km in the city. As on Monday, 9,000 residents registered to receive natural gas connection in the city, from the 3,000 residents in February 2023. Likewise, the installation of meters for households also increased to 2,600, from the 1,550 last year. At present, 331 houses are receiving natural gas and work is going on to install meters and provide gas to the remaining households. The natural gas pipeline laying work has now reached in and around Thiruvagoundanur and over 500 houses would receive the gas in the locality. Before 2031, natural gas will be supplied to 3.27 lakh houses in Salem, officials added.

