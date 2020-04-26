Nationwide lockdown affectsegg exports, prices

The export of eggs from Namakkal, the major hub for poultry production in the country has been affected due to nationwide lockdown and due to lack of facilities to send samples from here to Bhopal for tests.

Nearly three crore eggs are exported from Namakkal to neighbouring States and foreign countries, especially to Middle East. However, the distribution of egg within the country has been affected due to the lockdown and this has affected egg prices as well.

Egg exports to foreign countries has been affected as poultry farmers here haven’t been able to send serum and swab samples to the laboratory at National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for avian influenza tests.

P.V. Senthil, general secretary of Livestock and Agri Farmers Trade Association said, “egg exporters must send 20 samples once in 21 days to the laboratory for avian influenza tests and based on the results a health certificate is provided by animal quarantine department, which is essential for exports.

A certificate is valid for 21 days. Since courier services have been affected due to lockdown, we haven’t been able to send samples for over two weeks and this has affected exports as well. This has turned out to be an opportunity for countries like Turkey and Ukraine which are offering competitive rates and trying to take over our markets.”

Mr. Senthil said that though based on representations through the Namakkal MP and various organisations the Centre has granted permission to test samples at Southern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Bengaluru that too cannot be done due to lockdown.

He said that poultry farmers here have been demanding for long to declare Namakkal, a disease-free egg export zone and improve testing facilities here.

“Namakkal is a major poultry hub and we have been demanding declaring Namakkal as disease-free egg export zone and improving testing facilities here. It has become essential during times like this. The government must consider setting up of such facility at least at the International Livestock Park announced in Thalaivasal, Salem”, he said. He added that if declared, they would be able to export to 30-40 countries and improve trade in the region.

Meanwhile, the egg prices have reduced to ₹3 in Namakkal on Sunday. P. Selvaraj, Zonal Chairman, National Egg Coordination Committee said, “the complete lockdown announced in five places has affected the prices as they are the major markets here. We supply about one crore eggs to these areas everyday. We hope the prices would improve in a week.”

Petition submitted

A.K.P. Chinraj, MP, said that he has represented to the Union Ministry regarding issues on testing and necessary measures are being taken. He added that the Union Ministry has granted permission for set up of testing facility in the district itself and it would be established soon.