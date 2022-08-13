National Lok Adalat settles over 5,300 cases in Salem

Principal District Judge, R.Kalaimathi (first left) presenting the orders for a compensation case settled through the National Lok Adalat held at Salem District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Over 5,300 cases were settled during the National Lok Adalat held at the Salem District Combined Court here on Saturday.

R. Kalaimathi, Principal District Judge, inaugurated the adalat. As many as 9,260 cases, including civil cases, land dispute cases, and matrimonial dispute cases, were taken. Settlements to the tune of ₹ 21,82,37,181 were disbursed.

In Namakkal district, Principal District Judge N. Gunasekaran inaugurated the adalat. As many as 4,051 cases were taken and of those, 2,605 cases were settled. Settlement to the tune of ₹14,47,40,842 was disbursed. An amount of ₹57.04 lakh was settled for the family members of Srinivasan of Paramathi Velur, who died in a road accident in June 2018. Likewise, ₹12.20 lakh was paid to Annakumar of Tuticorin district, who sustained injuries in his leg in an accident in December 2020.