National Youth Convention held in TNAU

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, All India Agricultural Students’ Association and Indian Council for Agricultural Research organised the Seventh National Youth Convention, which began here on March 24 (Thursday).

A release from the University said that Vice Chancellor in-charge A.S. Krishnamoorthy in his inaugural address spoke about entrepreneurship and job opportunities in agriculture. With global population expected to touch nine billion by 2050, the opportunities for youth, expected to be 14% of population, in digital agriculture, remote sensing, nano science and big data analytics to improve agriculture were tremendous.

Annamalai University Vice Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan spoke on nutritional security and stressed the need for interdisciplinary research to not only develop agriculture, but also provide nutritional security as well.

R.C. Agrawal, Deputy Director General, ICAR, spoke on reducing food wastage. Vivek Saurabh, national president, All India Agricultural Students’ Union spoke on the importance of the Convention.

The release said 850 persons participated in the two-day event in which 474 students submitted research papers under seven themes.