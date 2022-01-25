Coimbatore

National Voters’ Day celebrated in Erode, Salem

National Voters’ Day celebrated at the Erode Collectorate on Tuesday.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni administered the National Voters’ Day pledge to staff here. As part of the event, the Collector distributed new voter identity cards to 10 persons. The Collector also distributed awards to 17 students who won in painting, elocution, slogan writing competitions.

In Salem, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj administered the oath to Corporation staff. In Salem Collectorate, District Revenue Officer (in-charge) R.Kavitha administered the oath to staff and distributed certificates to school students who won in various competitions.


