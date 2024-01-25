National Voters Day awareness rally flagged off in Coimbatore

January 25, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati flagged off an awareness rally at the Collectorate here to mark the National Voters Day celebrations. Every year, January 25 is being observed as the National Voters Day.

The Collector and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila inspected the demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before flagging off the rally.

The rally with 450 students from Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Nirmala Women’s College, Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Rathinam College, PSG College of Arts and Science, Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, Dr. RV College, Kongunadu College, Thondamuthur Government College, PPG College, Dr. NGP College, and Race Course College of Arts and Science wound its way through LIC Signal and reached the VOC Park Grounds. The Collector also flagged off 11 awareness vehicles that demonstrate the working of EVMs and encourage people to vote.

In Tiruppur, District Collector T. Christuraj administered a pledge to officials and distributed electronic photo voters identity cards to new voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.