National Unity Day observed in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 31, 2022 18:46 IST

Police personnel taking out a march-past in the city on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The National Unity Day was marked by administering of pledge at government offices and a march-past by the police.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran administered the unity day pledge to the staff at the Collectorate in the presence of District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex and other senior government officials.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan administered the pledge at his office.

At the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner’s office, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore north) N. Mathivanan read out the pledge for the police personnel and ministerial staff.

Police personnel took out a march-past with the police band from the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus. It started from the Dr. Balasundaram Road and passed via A.T.T. Colony, LIC junction and Anna Silai junction before entering the PRS campus through the gate on Avinashi Road.

The National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India.

