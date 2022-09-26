Coimbatore

National Sample Survey from October 2022 to September 2023

The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises exclusing Construction (ASUSE) will be organised by the National Statistical Office from October 2022 to September 2023.

The National Sample Surveys (NSS) are being conducted in the form of rounds by whole-time statistical officials using the method of personal interview, a release said.

In the survey that is being held from October, data on economic and operational chartacteristics of the unincorporated enterprises involved in manufacturing and other services will be collected.


