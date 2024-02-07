ADVERTISEMENT

National Road Safety month rally held in Coimbatore

February 07, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: To raise road safety awarness among the people of Coimbatore in view of the National Road Safety Month being observed from January 15 to February 14, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Coimbatore, along with Perks Matriculation Higher Secondary School, organised a rally on Wednesday. The rally, spanning three km, engaged 80 students and NHAI officials who distributed pamphlets and emphasised road safety measures such as wearing helmets and seat belt, being wary of traffic while crossing the road and other general instructions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US