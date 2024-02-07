GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Road Safety month rally held in Coimbatore

February 07, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: To raise road safety awarness among the people of Coimbatore in view of the National Road Safety Month being observed from January 15 to February 14, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Coimbatore, along with Perks Matriculation Higher Secondary School, organised a rally on Wednesday. The rally, spanning three km, engaged 80 students and NHAI officials who distributed pamphlets and emphasised road safety measures such as wearing helmets and seat belt, being wary of traffic while crossing the road and other general instructions.

