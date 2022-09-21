National Nutrition Week observed in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
September 21, 2022 19:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable platters lend a visual treat to students at the National Nutrition Week celebrations in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The National Nutrition week was flagged off by District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Nutrition Week was organised under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Integrated Child Development Services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the National Nutrition Month was observed from September 1 to 30 with the mission of spreading the message of balanced nutrition and diet for women and children. The National Nutrition Week is aimed at creating awareness on the health of infants during the first 1,000 days from birth, anemia, dysentery, handwash methods and significance, balanced nutrition and diet, and also to enable creation of nutrition gardens with the help of anganwadi workers among others.

According to the Collector, various interventions were undertaken to curb child marriages by the administration and that public should help curb child marriages and enable education of girls.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event witnessed an exhibition of nutritional vegetables. An oath was administered marking the National Nutrition week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app